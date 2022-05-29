Letter to the Editor: City council's handling of historic buildings put into question

In response to the 18 May article about the Babbitt house, I was disappointed to see the position that Flagstaff benefits from destroying historic buildings and redeveloping with large-scale projects, even if for needed affordable housing.

Affordable housing and historic properties are not mutually exclusive. Historic homes have already proven their value. The nonprofit Townsite Community Land Trust (CLT) restores historic homes for affordable housing and by doing so provides multiple community benefits. We sell restored, energy-efficient houses at a significantly below-market price to Flagstaff residents — one buyer after another -- into the future. Townsite CLT’s members and supporters have stepped up to preserve our history, provide permanent affordability and stabilize our historic neighborhoods with more owner-occupancy.

The historic Babbitt house scale is more appropriate next to a neighborhood, and could have been restored as affordable housing. Unfortunately, the Flagstaff City code is lacking significant incentives, and meaningful assistance for continuing to use historic properties. Modern scale buildings threaten nearby historic buildings by making them appear insufficient.

The proposed new 5-story buildings will hide the Nativity Church which the Babbitts helped build. The community-grounding Nativity Church steeple will be the second steeple hidden by a much larger new building. This is not progress, it’s only change.

As Flagstaff is highly dependent upon tourist revenue I believe preserving our limited remaining historic areas with appropriate scaled and designed structures should be our goal. Modern large-scale redevelopment is completely insensitive to our historic development patterns and will ultimately result in more traffic where there is already congestion, will negatively impact tourism, and will destroy residents’ sense of place.

A more beneficial approach for having the large buildings would be to have an identifiable “New Town” area with modern scale and design. I don’t want to live in Anywhere USA, I want to live in Flagstaff.

DUFFIE WESTHEIMER

Founder, Flagstaff Townsite Historic Properties Community Land Trust

