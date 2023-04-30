Over the years we have been encouraged by the city council’s decisions dealing with the mitigation of climate change. Their decision regarding the NAH proposal is another opportunity to show our community their concern and intent to reach carbon neutrality by their goal of 2030.

This proposal does not seem to even consider the carbon footprint of such a huge enterprise! There needs to be solar panels wherever possible. Building materials need to be “green” and locally sourced. Numerous electric car charging stations must be available. There must be bike-friendly facilities.

Electric buses should be funded by NAH. Necessary road improvements should be funded by NAH. Additional fire fighting costs should be funded by NAH.

If the City of Flagstaff seriously intends to reach its net-zero carbon goals, then this proposal must clearly state how it will do that. Every building project should meet this requirement.

The negative impact on our worsening climate by this proposal, as it stands, will be monumental. It will negatively affect Flagstaff residents in a multitude of ways, negating the positives of a new hospital. It only makes sense to have NAH present their carbon footprint numbers so the city’s sustainability division can assess this impact on the city’s ability to reach its goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.

The city council should not accept an AHS proposal as it stands. It needs much revision and improvement.

JILL STEPHENSON

Flagstaff