Is the Flagstaff City Council ignoring the most crucial issue of our lives? Do we want our children for generations to come to be suffering climate extremes because we are too ignorant or lazy or greedy to address it now? We must act!

Every decision the Flagstaff City Council makes should first be based on their goal of carbon neutrality by 2030. If this forsightful declaration is ignored, all Flagstaff residents will be negatively affected.

With every new climate report shared by climate scientists, it is apparent the global situation is worsening. Every year we see increasingly drastic weather events.

We must quickly wean ourselves from fossil fuels, transitioning to clean electricity generated from renewables. We must convert fleet vehicles from gas to electric, power all buildings with clean electricity, renew our commitment to reduce, reuse, and recycle, and quit wasting food and water.

In evaluating every new proposed development, the Flagstaff City Council needs to require them to help the city reach carbon neutrality. The Northern Arizona Healthcare proposal is likely to have an annual operations carbon footprint of 20,000 metric tons of CO2. How much CO2 will the construction of NAH produce? If other healthcare systems are becoming carbon neutral, why can’t NAH be required to also?

This city council’s legacy will be largely formed by this decision. We hope Flagstaff residents will remember positive climate mitigation instead of a government body caving into big business.

Sincerely,

JILL STEPHENSON

Flagstaff