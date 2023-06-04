It is difficult to understand how our members of city council could approve the NAH proposal. This seems short-sighted and narrow-minded.

This billion dollar project does not come even close to meeting the city’s plan for carbon neutrality by 2030. Token mentions of some solar panels, a few charging stations for EVs and no LEED certification prior to construction are meaningless.

NAH does not adequately address transportation needs necessitated by this proposed remote location. Much highway infrastructure will need improving as well as public transport provided from Flagstaff proper. The hospital will be virtually inaccessible during major events at next-door Fort Tuthill.

NAH does not take responsibility for the increased fire fighting and policing needs. It only promises to provide token affordable housing in the new location, and none in the current one. A dead zone will exist for quite a while in the current hospital location if vacated. Urban sprawl will be encouraged around the proposed new site.

This huge healthcare complex will cost Flagstaff taxpayers millions of dollars. It will reverse years of progress on Flagstaff‘s carbon footprint. It will make it impossible to hold future developments to carbon neutrality standards.

Wouldn’t this proposal be better put to a vote by Flagstaff voters, since we will be most affected? Council, please reconsider your vote, and at least post pone a final decision. Please keep in mind your pledge to protect Flagstaff citizens.

Sincerely,

JILL STEPHENSON

Flagstaff