Letter to the Editor: City Council not borrowing more money
Letter to the Editor: City Council not borrowing more money

Letters

The recent letter to the editor from Paul Deasy asks the question: Why is the city borrowing more money? The answer is that the city has not borrowed more money.

Various city commissions have made proposals to fund parks and recreation, trails, open space, housing and watershed protection. The writer states that council is prioritizing new bonds for these things, over addressing the pension liability. City Council recently discussed the bond proposals, but no decisions have been made yet. However, the council unanimously decided to not increase the secondary property tax rate.

Regarding prioritizing new bonds over the pension liability, several council members, especially Charlie Odegaard and I, made it clear that the priority is to address the pension liability.

JIM McCARTHY

Flagstaff

