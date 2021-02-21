Letter to the Editor: City council more like a flying circus

I am thoroughly disgusted by the mayor and Flagstaff city councilmembers regarding their recent decorum. Here is my solution. The next one of you who acts up, any one of you can go to their room and stay there until I say it's time to come out.

There is a climate emergency, an affordable housing emergency, water issues, development issues, traffic congestion, budget concerns, not to mention we are living in the midst of a global pandemic. You seven adults need to resolve the differences between you, and not waste the city attorney's time or city staff's time or your own time by pursuing changes to ethics policies and codes of conduct.

You remind me of Monty Python's People's Front of Judea (or is it The Judean People's Front?) -- all talk, no action. Focus on the real issues. That is why I voted for you.

MICHAEL LONG

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0