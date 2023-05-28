An open letter to the mayor, vice mayor and Council: Thank you for your unanimous direction to city staff to prioritize funding for a few basic bike projects, namely: the (complete) construction of the Butler Pilot elevation, and the construction of two (dangerous) protected intersections -- (Butler/Beaver and Butler/San Francisco streets).

I recently learned of the 419 tax funds. They are a significant source of funding and have been used for numerous city and road projects. Knowing that grants are an iffy source of funding for any important project, I urge you to direct the city in using these 419 tax funds to guarantee full funding for these urgent bike projects. Bike ridership is on the increase, as is the turn to more ecological and frugal lifestyles. Guaranteed full funding for these bike projects will lessen frustrations for vehicular traffic as well -- specifically by elevating Butler Pilot to full height of sidewalk. Please don't let the city merely take down these barriers -- wasting our taxpaying dollars.