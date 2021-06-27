Letter to the Editor: City, ADOT should rethink safety and act when it comes to traffic

I find myself still trying to comprehend the dimensions of the horrific and heartbreaking crash which took the life of Joanna Wheaton and seriously injured four other cyclists.

It should be obvious that cyclists and speeding motorists do not mix. It is an announced policy of the City of Flagstaff to make our community more pedestrian and bicycle friendly.

And yet, the city seems to do little to achieve that policy. Traffic numbers continue to increase and the dangerous big-city driving habits of the tsunami of Phoenicians and Californians inundating Flagstaff make our streets and arterial more dangerous than ever. It is a commonplace occurrence to see speeding and red-light running on Butler Avenue, Route 66 and Cedar Avenue.

So-called planners from the city and ADOT continue to issue meaningless “Finding of No Significant Impact” traffic studies in association with new mega-developments, which we all know are adding hundreds if not thousands of daily car trips to our streets and arterials. These FONSI reports have no credibility.