Letter to the Editor: Citizens’ niche includes Constitutional rights

Ecologists have long known that diversity is essential to the health of the natural world. Each species plays a particular role (niche) in recycling matter and funneling energy though a bio-community. Without diversity at the organism and species level, biotic communities would cease to exist.

Human systems are similar. Construction workers repair/build infrastructure while city and county staff prepare briefs for Council or supervisors to make informed decisions. What matters is that workers have the skills to do their job well, what doesn’t matter is the race, sex, or lifestyle of a good employee.

The functional necessities of running a state or nation are similar. Community safety only happens when there’s a well-trained police force or armed forces to assure civil liberties and national security.

Citizens are powered to choose their representatives. The 14th and 19th constitutional amendments give citizens the unambiguous right to vote. Currently, voting rights are under siege by a political party fearful of losing power in our nation where “all [hu]mans are created equal.”

Because granted freedoms aren’t equitably shared, our Republic is at risk because some view their “rights” as superseding those of other citizens, a direct contradiction to our laws. Please go to https://www.sinema.senate.gov and https://www.kelly.senate.gov and tell our senators to support 1) the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and 2) to oppose state legislatures (such as Arizona) from passing “laws” that undermine voting integrity by transferring election power to partisan appointed election officials. Your action in this process protects your and everybody else’s rights, because political power will change and a momentary victory can quickly become a lost cause.

BRYAN BATES

Doney Park

