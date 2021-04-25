Letter to the Editor: Citizen sees no reason to begin defunding functional police

City council, it is fundamentally wrong to defund the police, particularly in Flagstaff where favorable local reviews consistently lay in the high 90th percentile (see records). As elected officials, these alone should carry the most weight in your thinking and not emotional responses to national events.

I moved to Flagstaff in 2006 from Albuquerque where police abuses are rampant individually and departmentally. In Flagstaff our officers listen well, and consistently show respect.

Dr. King said, “it is always the right time to do the right thing.” Has defunding any police department anywhere ever produced a lasting resolve? You were elected to change local problems, not add to them. I'm sure at the time, in his mind, Beto O'Roarke thought it sounded good to say, “yeah, we're coming after your guns,” but that didn't work out too well for Beto.

Don't let your emotions regarding national events fog your responsibility to your local citizens. Good government is what you do for us not to us. Defund is catchy, but a juvenile response. We elected you in trust to move toward the right solutions in proactive ways.