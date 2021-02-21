Letter to the Editor: Citizen hopes for 'new genre of Republican Party'

Now that the Republican Party is at a crossroads, where will it end up? I believe it will it divide itself into two distinctive parties, or perhaps two sub-parties, one following the precepts of Trumpism, the other following ideologies that Senator Romney, Governor Kasich, and Jeff Flake would likely endorse.

I, for one, am hoping for the latter, a new genre of Republican Party, foreseeably sanctioned by the above-named politicians. A party that will espouse free trade, scientific data and research, diversity and legal immigration from all nations. One that will promote buttressing the federal government to be quick and efficient in responding to pandemics, weather disasters, cyber-security threats and the perils of climate change. One that will be in tune with the entire population of the country, including people of color, the unemployed, the underemployed and those who lack good, reasonable health insurance. One that will no longer cow-tow to the conspiracy theories and whims of Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley. One that will advocate for a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.