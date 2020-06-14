Letter to the Editor: Church urges more action for equality of all community members

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We, the First Congregational Church of Flagstaff, United Church of Christ, cannot remain silent! We join other children of God, shedding blinders in a passionate call to action against racist policies and institutions. We’re demanding a restructuring of how we do public safety -- including policing and immigrant treatment -- in our community and others.

It’s well past time to peel back the tarnished veneer of public safety and rid the system of policies that discriminate and do not protect the human rights of all community members.

Participation by our congregation in protest gatherings in Flagstaff is good and, to the extent possible, safe in the pandemic era. We urge others in the faith community to join us. Those of us in the mostly protected white majority must acknowledge our insulation from and our historical ignorance of the institutionalized racism oppressing people of color.

We, as Christians, denounce white supremacy. It has no place in Christianity!

People of many faiths, including Protestants, Catholic leaders, rabbis and imams, are standing up and adding their voices, because racism is not just bad, it is plainly sinful.

SARA DAY

Flagstaff

