Letter to the Editor: Choices for state Senate show vastly different priorities

When considering the choice for state Senate between French and Rogers, both proud veterans, remember one fact. Rogers, in her position statement in the official state election guide, lists as her No. 1 priority to protect guns. Not to protect people, not to protect life. Not to protect health or education, nor jobs or the environment. She does not care about you as a person, your struggles, your difficulties, how you are coping, or not, with the pandemic.
What does she care about? Guns. Of all the serious issues in the world, this country and in Arizona today, an inanimate object rates more highly in her mind than anything else. Remember that when you make your choice for state Senate. If you agree that our state and national top priority is to protect guns, by all means vote Rogers. If you value life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, vote French.
PAUL BRADLEY
Flagstaff
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!