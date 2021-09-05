Letter to the Editor: Chivalrous gesture brightens rainy day

Chivalry is not dead. I responded to a sale add for Dillard’s Dept. store in the Flagstaff Mall the other day. I spent quite awhile in store and a thunderstorm developed as I was shopping. It lasted for awhile. I decided to head for home.

I went out the back door into very heavy rain. I put my Dillards plastic bag with my purchases on top of my head and headed for my car. A gentleman was coming toward me with an umbrella. He immediately pressed the umbrella into my hand and told me to take it home with me. I never got his name. I felt a need to let others know about this good deed, and the thankfulness from this damsel in distress.