Letter to the Editor: Children might suffer most if borders not taken seriously

President Biden has been in office less than 30 days and through executive orders he has sent a clear message he doesn't have faith in our House and Senate Representatives that you and I elected. He has no idea the damage his executive orders on immigration are doing to families in the poorer sections of Central America.

Loose borders increase kidnappings and the murders of parents to get across the border. These children are abused and abandoned along the border or left behind. MSM doesn't typically travel to the interiors of Panama or the border lines of Colombia to talk to the families who are heartbroken over losing their children. These children should be with their mother, fathers and extended families, and not traveling with thugs who only see them as chattel.

In 2016 to 2020, there were hundreds of articles written about caravans kidnapping children through the interior of Colombia and Panama. By not addressing the problems in our immigration, we have thrown a wet band aid on a gushing wound. We talk about equality but we are passively allowing more slaves to enter the country as child sex slaves.

I ask that you as residents of Flagstaff, to write, call and visit our representative to present ways that we can improve the immigration process but not at the expense of innocent families and ruined childhoods.