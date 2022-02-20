Letter to the Editor: Cheating leads to banning of Olympics by former fan

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, sport is "an activity involving physical exertion and skill, esp. (particularly in modern use) one regulated by set rules or customs in which an individual or team competes against another or others." After today you can throw that definition away. According to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), rules no longer apply in Olympic competition. You can test positive for banned drugs and still be awarded a gold medal.

The NBC network has bemoaned the low ratings for its Olympic broadcasts. Why would anyone care to watch competitions that are dominated by cheaters? Where is the fair play that used to be the hallmark of sports? It should not matter if an athlete knowingly took a banned drug or it was surreptitiously administered by a coach. The fact remains that the athlete has likely gained an unfair advantage over his or her competitors both in training and competition. Such athletes should not be allowed to compete. Period.

I used to love watching the Olympics. I was fortunate to be able to attend both the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics and the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics. I would not pay any amount of money to attend an Olympics today nor will I waste any time watching the Olympics on television. As long as the IOC cares nothing about fairness and continues to enable cheaters, Olympic competition will be nothing but a sorry joke.

ANN SCOTT

Williams

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0