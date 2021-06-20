Letter to the Editor: Changes to climate mean changes to hunting and fishing

In Arizona, sportsmen and women are witnessing changes to our landscape brought on by our warming climate. What little snowpack we have isn’t lasting through February and longer, and dryer summers are leading to more catastrophic wildfires, which we’re already seeing. Fire season started at the beginning of March, with multiple fires currently burning across Arizona. Our flora and fauna are suffering, and all of this is having a direct effect on the ecosystems and wildlife we strive to protect.

Let’s bury the hatchet on how we arrived at this destination and work together to solve this pressing issue that will affect our hunting and fishing heritage for future generations.

Arizona's sportsmen and women's conservation groups work hard to complete on-the-ground restoration projects, but we can't do it alone. There needs to be leadership at the federal level to pass common sense climate change legislation, which will help conserve our public lands that are such a vital resource to our economy and way of life.