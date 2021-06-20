Letter to the Editor: Changes to climate mean changes to hunting and fishing

In Arizona, sportsmen and women are witnessing changes to our landscape brought on by our warming climate. What little snowpack we have isn’t lasting through February and longer, and dryer summers are leading to more catastrophic wildfires, which we’re already seeing. Fire season started at the beginning of March, with multiple fires currently burning across Arizona. Our flora and fauna are suffering, and all of this is having a direct effect on the ecosystems and wildlife we strive to protect.
Let’s bury the hatchet on how we arrived at this destination and work together to solve this pressing issue that will affect our hunting and fishing heritage for future generations.
Arizona's sportsmen and women's conservation groups work hard to complete on-the-ground restoration projects, but we can't do it alone. There needs to be leadership at the federal level to pass common sense climate change legislation, which will help conserve our public lands that are such a vital resource to our economy and way of life.
Implementing the administration’s Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful initiative will support locally led efforts to conserve and protect 30% of our lands and waters by 2030. Watersheds and lands with high biodiversity like native trout streams and big game migration corridors are most effective at carbon storage and are resilient to the impacts of climate change. Let’s work together to carry out these efforts before we reach the tipping point where we’ll see ecosystems unravel and even more extreme events like wildfires and droughts obliterate the landscapes we love.