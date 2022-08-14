Letter to the Editor: CEO says voters agree on key education issues, points to poll

In Flagstaff and across Arizona, our education system faces significant challenges and AZ voters across the political spectrum agree on what they want to see done.

In a recent poll conducted by Education Forward Arizona, an education-focused nonprofit, AZ voters were asked what they believe the biggest issues are facing education. The majority of voters (78%) said teachers are underpaid and 66% said schools are underfunded.

In the poll, Arizona voters also prioritized these top issues:

1. Every school having quality teachers and principals (97.6% support)

2. Making sure students are proficient in math (97.8%)

3. Making sure students can read proficiently by the end of third grade (96%)

4. Increasing opportunities for career and technical education (97.2%)

5. Providing support and resources to fix underperforming schools (89%)

6. Helping working adults build their job skills and earn a diploma or degree (89%)

7. Providing scholarships to AZ low-income students to go to college (82.6%)

8. Increasing the number of school counselors (72.4%)

Voters were also clear on the issues they want to hear candidates address: ensuring every classroom has a qualified teacher, raising teacher pay, increasing school funding and fostering more opportunities for career and technical education for Arizona students -- all solutions and meaningful changes that will move the needle on the goals in the Arizona Education Progress Meter and meet our state’s Achieve60AZ attainment goal.

These are the actual education issues voters believe are important for candidates to be talking about in this year’s election -- not the current fabricated hot-button issues.

As we head into the general election in November, AZ candidates should be sharing their solutions to address teacher pay, school funding and other important education issues so voters can decide who will make a meaningful impact for AZ families. By bringing forward plans to address voters’ top education concerns, candidates will help us to not only improve our education system, quality of life and economy in Flagstaff -- it will move education forward in our state.

TIM KINNEY

CEO of Flagstaff-based Kinney Construction Services