Letter to the Editor: Celebrating what Picture Canyon continues to offer after 10 years

It’s hard to believe it but 10 years ago on Oct. 30, 2012, the City of Flagstaff and many members of the Flagstaff community, including the Picture Canyon Working Group, topped off decades of work when the city acquired 478 acres in Picture Canyon at a celebratory auction by the State Land Department on the steps of the Coconino County Courthouse. Using funding from the 2004 City of Flagstaff open space bond and state grants, the city paid $4,778,000 for the land or a mere $10,000 an acre because the Arizona State Land Department had classified the parcel as culturally significant and suitable for conservation.

The parcel, which is not far from the Flagstaff Mall, is home to a variety of native plants, a restored Rio de Flag channel, a waterfall, and hundreds of petroglyphs and other archaeological sites that tell the story of Native Americans who lived and passed through Picture Canyon for at least the past 10,000 years. Since the purchase, tens of thousands of people have hiked through the Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve -- which has also served as a fabulous outdoor classroom for many elementary school class trips and public tours led by Flagstaff’s Willow Bend Environmental Education Center. With the great increase in visitors, about a dozen Arizona Site Steward volunteers regularly patrol and monitor the condition of the area and educate the public. If you’ve never visited the area, we encourage you to explore the beautiful 3-mile loop trail and celebrate the vision of a large and diverse group of collaborative Flagstaff community partners who ensured that this remarkable open space is protected for the public to enjoy.