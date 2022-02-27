 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Celebrating National Nurses Week

Letters

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in northern Arizona, we are proud to celebrate National Nurses Week. We will honor and feature 10 nursing professionals in a special publication on May 8, 2022. Nurses have faced more challenges in the last couple of years than ever before. To nominate a nurse, please go to https://go.azdailysun.com/Nurses2022.

Special thanks goes to Northern Arizona Healthcare, the Title Sponsor, for supporting this program.

COLLEN BRADY

Market President and Director of Media

The Arizona Daily Sun and Amplified Digital Services

