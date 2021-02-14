Letter to the Editor: Carbon pricing should top list when it comes to climate change

Carbon pricing should be at the top of current efforts to identify legislative action to address our changing climate. A price on carbon pollution seeks to both identify and collect the costs paid by us all for unrestrained carbon emissions. This includes crop damage from altered rainfall patterns, health expenses for heat waves, higher costs for more scare water supplies, etc.

Placement of a price on carbon shifts the costs of heat-trapping CO2 emissions to those who produce them. When carbon pricing is coupled with a legislative plan to collect the CO2 fees and return them to the public as a dividend, it presents a compelling public policy package: a signal is sent to the economy. Clean energy is preferred.

As for the increased prices of fossil fuels, most of us, including those at poverty levels, will be able to absorb them during the clean energy transition by the monthly receipt of the carbon dividend. The formula is simple, its impact will be strong, and its fairness has been proven by numerous studies.

The days when we can defer action on real climate solutions have passed. Each day Congress defers action means our future costs will grow. It is time to put a price on carbon now.

DON BAYLES

Flagstaff

