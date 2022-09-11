 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the Editor: Candidate's finger-pointing leads to reader recommendation

  • 0
Letters

In her response to the question put to candidates on managing Flagstaff's growth, Lori Matthews chose to provide us with her political view that the city council she wants to join is the problem and not the complex issue that it truly is. Instead of casting ill-informed blame at the city council, Ms. Matthews would do well to actually think about how growth of this city should be managed.

RICH RUMMEL

Flagstaff

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)