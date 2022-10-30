Letter to the Editor: Candidate's connections raise red flags for resident

City council candidate Lori Matthews has been trying to trick Flagstaff residents by presenting herself as a moderate. In fact, she’s anything but. Matthews has close ties with far-right extremists, including Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers, who has tweeted photos of herself with Matthews saying how proud she is of her “good friend.”

Matthews also received donations from Tatnall and Roberta Hillman, the Colorado billionaires who have donated $4.5 million to white nationalists such as Oath Keepers Mark Finchem, Kelli Ward and Rogers, as well as Marjorie Taylor Green, Lauren Boebert and Ron DeSantis. Matthews also wrote a letter to the editor supporting her friend and colleague Daniel Williamson for mayor. Williamson’s Twitter account @pdc-ftnflag features numerous tweets praising Trump, Rogers, Boebert, Hershel Walker and other right-wing fanatics.

In a September interview on The Jeff Oravits Show, Matthews stated that she wants more industries to locate to Flagstaff and that VRBOs should not be regulated. She also criticized the Flagstaff City Council’s carbon neutrality plan and stated that city council members deliberately pass laws they know are illegal for their own political gain.

Let there be no doubt: Matthews is a far-right wing divider who will wreak havoc if elected to the city council.

KARYN RIEDELL

Flagstaff