Letter to the Editor: Candidate question responses to growth strike chord

Re: Candidate question "How should Flagstaff manage its growth?":
One resident's opening: Slow down, way down, or stop now before it's too late!
Flagstaff mayoral and city council candidates have been given the chance to answer a weekly …
Taking excerpts from candidate letters, the first glaring example of selling out to developers is from our mayor. He wants a "hard line with developers," devotes 100% to Planning and Zoning evaluations of code, yet "changed our code on multiple fronts to reflect our priorities", i.e. affordable housing? Hey, you can't have it both ways, mayor!
Outside developers from Texas and California have dramatically taken over our small, low-rise city with multiple-level, high-rent structures that are not affordable and only lead to more congestion, water use, crime and whatever else "growth" brings with it. Only Kevin Dobbe seems to be on the right track, and Thea Karlin is correct in saying that eventually we will price ourselves out.
You still can't convince me that the Butler area high rises, road expansions and tiny homes at the expense of open space preservation and increased water use will be a good thing for Flagstaff. We'll see, but I will be gone by then, anyway.
DOUG MILLER
Flagstaff
