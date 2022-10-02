Letter to the Editor: Candidate forums shed light for voter

My thanks go to the Daily Sun and all the other sponsors of the recent mayor and council candidate forums.

The most revealing question was when an audience participant asked candidate Lori Matthews if she thought that the 2020 presidential election was legitimately won by Biden or if Trump actually won the election. Ms. Matthews refused to answer the question! Khara House, Deborah Harris, Regina Salas and Austin Aslan are going to get my vote.

The other interesting thing was the question regarding defunding the police. At the first forum, Paul Deasy stated: “Do I want to defund the police? Not necessarily.” That answer was disingenuous considering that at the April 26, 2021 city council meeting he suggested decreasing the police budget and reducing the number of police officers by 13. Becky Daggett, who was then vice mayor, and the majority of Council, did not support defunding the police and she gets my vote.