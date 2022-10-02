Letter to the Editor: Candidate forums shed light for voter

My thanks go to the Daily Sun and all the other sponsors of the recent mayor and council candidate forums.
The Arizona Daily Sun and KAFF News hosted a candidate forum Thursday evening for Flagstaff'…
The most revealing question was when an audience participant asked candidate Lori Matthews if she thought that the 2020 presidential election was legitimately won by Biden or if Trump actually won the election. Ms. Matthews refused to answer the question! Khara House, Deborah Harris, Regina Salas and Austin Aslan are going to get my vote.
The other interesting thing was the question regarding defunding the police. At the first forum, Paul Deasy stated: “Do I want to defund the police? Not necessarily.” That answer was disingenuous considering that at the April 26, 2021 city council meeting he suggested decreasing the police budget and reducing the number of police officers by 13. Becky Daggett, who was then vice mayor, and the majority of Council, did not support defunding the police and she gets my vote.
People are also reading…
- There are ‘forest ninja bison’ in Grand Canyon National Park, and that’s a problem
- Following an officer-involved shooting, Flagstaff police chief explains what happens next
- More ‘parklets’ are coming to Flagstaff
- Fatal motorcycle crash on Lake Mary Road in Flagstaff under investigation
- Housing in Flagstaff: Habitat for Humanity shifting focus to starter homes
- Attempted home invasions and intrusions around Flagstaff have residents concerned
- Bicycle thefts on the rise in Flagstaff as police count more than 30 since start of August
- California murder suspect, 15-year-old daughter killed in shootout
- Flagstaff City Council hears update on proposed Flagstaff Medical Center campus
- Housing in Flagstaff: Family's struggle to find housing comes to expensive end
- New grant to grow Flagstaff food sovereignty
- Coconino County election officials respond to Rogers telling supporters to claim ‘identity theft’ at the polls
- New program in Coconino County provides relief for those released from jail
- ‘It’s getting close’: As megadrought grinds on, Arizona working to meet water demands
- Flagstaff to launch first local police academy in decades, thanks to partnership with CCC
TOM MARTIN
Flagstaff
Tags
- Republican Party
- Candidate
- Politics
- Election Result
- Border Control
- Moving
- Editor
- Policy Management
- Flagstaff
- Cooling System
- Pump
- Mechanics
- Economics
- Meteorology
- Josh Serna
- Heat Pump
- Heating System
- Undesirable
- Forest
- Military
- Memorial Day
- Munds Park
- Village
- Town
- Making
- Eva Putzova
- Jim Mccarthy
- Flagstaff City Council
- Deasy
- Candidacy
- Transparency
- Discussion
- Community
- Volunteer
- Public Servant
- Work
- Firefighter
- Success
- Structure
- Elected Official
- Debris
- Removal
- Container
- County
- Building Industry
- Insurance
- Law
- Institutes
- Dryness
- Effort
- Fire Safety
- March
- Linda L. Bradley
- Dollar
- Truck
- Donation
- Clothing
- Happiness
- Peace
- Resident
- Teacher
- School
- Education
- Wage
- Flagstaff Educational Association
- Benefit
- Student
- Public School
- Arizona
- Coconino County Board
- Climate
- Bank
- Finance
- Industry
- Crisis
- Williamson
- Salas
- Democrats
- Minimum
- Voter
- Marilyn Weismann
- Republican
- Daniel Williamson
- Listening
- Republicans
- Comment
- Ultra-right
- Animal
- Zoology
- Social Service
- Hospital
- Company
- Thanks
- High Country
- Humane
- Place
- Trail
- Flagstaff Trails Initiative
- Sport
- Aeronautics
- System
- Signage
- Help
- Maintenance
- Representative
- Budget
- Task
- Need
- Legislature
- Rogers
- Roe
- Wade
- Woman
- Country
- Husband
- Right
- Decision
- Marilyn Weissman
- Becky Daggett
- Flagshakes
- Heartbreak
- Joy
- Show
- Literature
- Theatre
- Glimpse
- Gift
- Play
- Nau
- Share
- Shuttle
- Motor Vehicle
- Transports
- Highway
- Traffic Jam
- Driver
- Parking
- Judge
- Abortion
- Justice Thomas
- Conduct
- Constitution
- Alito
- Job
- Worker
- Joe Biden
- Federal Reserve
- Cost
- Employer
- Inflation
- Demand
- Commerce
- Spreader
- Spiral
- Product
- Price
- Policy
- Public Land
- Tourism
- Recreation
- Mining
- Uranium
- Grand Canyon
- Rights Issue
- Capital Punishment
- Christian
- Dependence
- Baby
- Stake
- Chris Talgo
- Vasectomy
- Birth Control
- Travel Expense
- Commuter
- Answer
- Patchwork
- So Long
- Ryan Smith
- Roadway
- Letter
- Locksmith
- Bicycle
- Weather
- Art
- Botany
- Craftwork
- Museums
- Flower
- Trip
- Address
- Front Yard
- Pride
- Plan
- Traffic Circle
- Concern
- Consequence
- Playground
- Tree
- Drill
- Weapon
- Weaponry
- Hunt
- Lie
- Good Guy
- Human
- Shooting
- Building
- Steeple
- Affordable Housing
- Nativity Church
- Properties
- Dogma
- High School
- Uterus
- Science
- Medicine
- Anatomy
- Surprise
- Denialism
- Hoax
- Global Warming
- Problem
- Patron
- Gun Control
- Inaction
- Nightmare
- Mass
- Second Amendment
- Gun
- Week
- Michael Baron
- Nra
- Greed
- Welcome
- Local
- City
- Nose
- Grab
- District
- Senior
- In-between
- Car
- Joke
- Sticky Note
- Complex
- Highgate
- Postman
- Post
- Apartment Complex
- Times
- Fire Station
- Parents
- Nurse
- Grandparents
- Breech Birth
- One
- Will
- Medic
- Doctor
- Pharmacology
- Staff
- Killing
- Overdose
- Ccc
- Coconino Strong
- Coconino Community College
- Coconino County
- Tax
- Graduate
- Williams
- Majority
- Statehouse
- Threat
- Fear
- Misinformation
- Stance
- Violence
- Legislation
- Ar-15s
- Marcus Aurelius
- Religion
- Pestilence
- Suicide
- Care
- Fee
- Civil Law
- Software
- Puppy
- Discount
- Adoption
- Dog
- Newspaper
- Usual
- Cat
- Choice
- Team
- Graffiti
- Crime
- Police
- Park
- Flagstaff Police Department
- Rec
- Wendy Rogers
- Rally
- Duty
- White Supremacist
- Supremacist
- Sociology
- Neo-nazi
- Flagstaff Housing Commission
- Councilmember
- Ordinance
- City Council
- Council
- Seat
- Tax Credit
- Coalition
- Revenue
- Medical Care
- Knife
- Assault Weapon
- Notion
- Arm
- Common Sense
- Blake Masters
- Reason
- Mass Murder
- Donald Trump
- Lack
- Employee
- Zoom
- Housing
- Homelessness
- Rental
- Evacuation
- Number
- Radio
- Name
- Area
- Siren
- Forest Service
- Doney Park
- Enforcement
- Rancho
- Land
- Wildfire
- Coconino
- National Forest
- Asylum Seeker
- Immigration
- Reform
- Political Party
- Mexico
- Border
- U.s.
- Pipeline
- Publishing
- Watershed
- Come
- Reality
- Mountain
- Fire
- Silviculture
- Topography
- June
- Ancient Forest
- Peak
- Kachina
- App
- Developer
- Giant
- Tech
- Marketplace
- Platform
- Kelly
- Election
- Gop
- Primary Election
- State Legislature
- Denier
- Joan Fredrikson
- Attacker
- Argument
- Adrienne Bischoff
- Usfs
- Funds
- Technology
- Sensor
- Worth
- Holder
- Treasure
- Propane
- Campfire
- Campground
- Society
- Yes
- Climate Change
- Runaway
- Fossil Fuel
- Pine Forest
- Forester
- Site
- North
- Az Mission
- Mercy
- Patient
- Sponsor
- Guardian
- Article
- Journalism
- Computer Science
- Ski Area
- Tribe
- Owner
- Mdp
- Priority
- Opportunity
- Mayor
- Severity
- Shotgun
- Hunter
- Rifle
- Civilian
- Cash Register
- Coconino High School
- Cashier
- Grocery Store
- Rival
- Autocracy
- Democracy
- America
- Dictatorship
- Public And Administrative Law
- Voting Right
- People
- Vote
- Al Gore
- Electoral College
- Mike Pence
- George W. Bush
- Elector
- Restriction
- Database
- List
- Habitat
- Wildlife
- Devastation
- Respect
- Belief
- Kerry
- Environmental Protection Agency
- President
- Ecology
- American
- Carbon Emissions
- Investigation
- Impeachment
- Search
- Nancy Pelosi
- Attorney
- Trump
- National Guard
- Militia
- Federal Government
- Laser
- Grandchild
- Genealogy
- Advertising
- Crap
- Money
- Blossom
- Fireworks
- Display
- Fishing
- David Cook
- Hunting
- Doll Baby Ranch
- Wendy Rodgers
- Paul
- Pit
- Experience
- Music
- Negativity
- Campaign
- Talk
- Attack
- Ballot
- Insurrection
- Local Elections
- Paul Deasy
- Kind
- Minister
- Destefano
- Wound
- Assault Rifle
- Ammo
- Magazine
- Mockery
- Skill
- Situation
- Supporter
- Nonprofit
- Credit
- Solver
- Listener
- Admiration
- Manchin
- Parliament
- Sinema
- Senator
- Official
- Polling Place
- Congratulation
- Awardee
- Secretary
- Ducey
- Educator
- University
- Classroom
- Test
- Solution
- Greenhouse Gas
- Heat
- Atmosphere
- Physics
- Geophysics
- Air Pollution
- Planet
- Spain
- Agency
- Citizenry
- Strategy
- Election Day
- Lori Matthews
- Brandon
- Plank
- Intent
- Natural Resources
- Grand Canyon Protection Act
- Senate
- Sportsman
- Energy
- Booth
- Visitor
- Culture
- Museum Of Northern Arizona
- Artist
- Ware
- Bankruptcy
- Continental
- Lake
- Refill
- Payer
- Scar
- Museum
- Flood
- Local Government
- School Superintendent
- Lauren Boebert
- Extremist
- Deborah
- Conservative
- Bill
- Joe Manchin
- Chuck Schumer
- Build Back Better
- Social Media
- Party Line
- Pac
- Rhetoric
- English Teacher
- Mary Jacobson
- Obligation
- Kyrsten Sinema
- Money Supply
- Economy
- Recession
- Laura Jo West
- Sun
- Interest
- Departure
- Hydrography
- Rio
- De
- The City
- Tour
- Coordinator
- Event
- Water Feature
- Education System
- Quality Of Life
- Deficit
- Stock Exchange
- Healthcare
- Rep
- Shutdown
- Plea
- Citizen
- Catastrophe
- License
- Equity
- Debate
- Word
- Ad
- Linguistics
- Folks
- Definition
- Critical Thinking
- Alert
- Carbon Dioxide
- Power Plant
- Tesla
- Electricity
- Ev
- Cholla
- Toyota Rav4
- Far Left
- Democrat
- High Rise
- Structures
- Preservation
- Kevin Dobbe
- Finger-pointing
- Growth
- Recommendation
- Blame
- Biden
- Inflation Reduction Act
- Gas
- Lindstedt
- California
- Power Grid
- State
- Plant
- Co2
- Chemistry
- Vehicle
- Pearson
- Construction
- Solar Panel
- Future
- Personnel
- Proposition
- Apple
- Level Playing Field
- Market
- Forum
- Funding
- Participant
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!