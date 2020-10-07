Letter to the Editor: Cancer Center offers safe place to talk in meetings

I appreciated your section, “Pink, October is Beast Cancer Awareness Month, it takes a village.” However, you missed an important piece of information.

Trained by the American Cancer Society, we have been facilitating cancer support meetings twice a month since 2008. Our meeting place has been at the Cancer Center at Northern Arizona Healthcare. We welcome people with all cancer diagnoses, caregivers and support people. Our trained facilitators allow talk of treatments, financial needs and emotional needs.

Our meetings are on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, from 2:30 to 4 p.m., and they are free. Details are printed in the Arizona Daily Sun.

The virus has put our meetings on hold, but we hope to resume when it is healthy for all. Please allow your readers to know about this valuable resource.

PHYLLIS LEVENDUSKY

Facilitator, Cancer Support Group

