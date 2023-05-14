The criticism of the relocation of our local hospital playing out in these opinion pages has made something clear to me: some folks will never be pleased. The answer will always be no. In this case, the facts are clear, the need great and the applicant is literally responsible for saving our lives. There is so little reason to say object. The only conclusion I can reach is that those shouting that word from the lectern simply know no other.

The response from so many in our community when growth or change is proposed is always no. When the project at question is housing for new neighbors the negation is usually more forthright: “we oppose this project.” You can fill in the blanks afterwards, whether the reason is traffic, views or cutting down trees, it’s the opposition that comes first, the reason follows later.

When the dog walking path or meadow next to your house is about to be bulldozed, that objection is somewhat understandable. Something is going to be lost that you would rather keep. When we are talking about relocating the only medical center for hundreds of miles because it is a decade past its useful life, it is less so. From where does that strident objection originate?

Maybe it comes from fear of change, maybe it comes from a futile desire to return to some utopia of the past, maybe it’s folks just not liking being told what to do, or maybe berating Council is just a retirement hobby. Whatever the cause, for a certain minority of folks the answer is known before they step into Council chambers: No.

I firmly believe that for the other 77,000 of us the answer is generally yes. We should start listening to the vast majority who don’t show up in predictable opposition. How will we ever make progress if we never say yes, even if that progress requires 30-40 folks leave the room unhappy with the decision that was made.

DAVID HAYWARD

Flagstaff