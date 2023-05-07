As a business owner and employer in Arizona whose livelihood depends on a healthy outdoor recreation industry, I strongly believe in the designation of a national monument in the Grand Canyon area adjacent to the national park.

My business, Canyon Coolers, relies on the revenue generated by outdoor recreation -- especially that revenue brought in from activities in and around the Grand Canyon. Millions of people from Arizona and around the world visit northern Arizona and the Grand Canyon every year. In 2021 alone, tourism related to Grand Canyon National Park brought in $710 million and 4.5 million visitors to our state. Our brand, like many local businesses, is literally built around the beauty and uniqueness of this area. While I am pro-nuclear, uranium mining in this iconic region puts the Grand Canyon's powerful economic influence at risk.

There are already 600 mining claims in this particular area, many of them uranium-related, and that is simply enough. Protecting the limited groundwater and springs from yet more mining claims will protect not just our wildlife, but our way of life.

The Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument would safeguard Arizona's critically important outdoor recreation economy around the Grand Canyon while respecting tribal perspectives and still allowing for other users.

We have to safeguard our special places or risk losing them. Outdoor recreation and tourism are economically dependent on proper and reasonable stewardship. Don't we owe our community that much?

JASON COSTELLO

Founder/owner of Canyon Coolers and member of Get Outdoors Arizona