Letter to the Editor: 'Burnout is inevitable' for Postal Service without support
What is happening to the U.S. Postal Service is horrible! President Trump and Postmaster General DeJoy are crippling our mail service. Here in Flagstaff, our wonderful former mailperson, Roberta, now a supervisor, is doing her supervisor job setting up routes and then running her former University Heights route, often finishing after 8 p.m.! This is not sustainable. Burnout is inevitable.

Please support our USPS and our incredible local employees. Let Congress know this is not acceptable. Remember this come election day.

TOM ZIEGLER

Flagstaff

