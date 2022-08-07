Letter to the Editor: Build Back Better Senate efforts put into question

Senate Democrats have scaled back President Biden's Build Back Better legislation once again in a last-ditch attempt to craft something that can pass the Senate. The bill is down to two components: an extension of pandemic-era Obamacare subsidies and a reform of prescription drug pricing under Medicare.

Responding to the political needs of the moment, Democrats are claiming the legislation is an inflation-fighter. It is nothing of the kind. On the contrary, it would significantly increase inflationary pressures even as the Federal Reserve is trying (and failing) to get a grip on the problem.

Arizonans don't need an expert to tell them inflation is through the roof. This June, Phoenix was the metropolitan area that saw the largest year-over-year price increase in the United States, a wallet-crushing 12.3%. Nationwide, June inflation was 9.1% and rising -- to yet another 40-year high. Gas prices across the nation have skyrocketed by more than 50% in the past year alone, and grocery prices jumped 11.7% between May 2021 and May 2022, the most on record.

In an attempt to rein in inflation, the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates by the largest amount since 1994 -- contributing to lower economic growth. The U.S. economy shrank at an annual rate of 1.6% in the first quarter of this year and is expected to do the same this quarter. Retail sales are also falling, another indicator of looming recession. In Arizona retail sales have been declining since January, showing no signs of improvement.

Passing the two remaining provisions of Build Back Better will only fuel inflation by spending more money we don't have. Through 2024, the bill would hand out at least $40 billion in extended Obamacare subsidies while garnering less $10 billion in offsetting savings. That doesn't even take into account the budget gimmicks, such as allowing the Obamacare subsidy extension to expire in 2025. Democrats don't want or expect that to happen -- they're clearly hoping that a future Congress extends them and makes them permanent, meaning this extension could likely prove at least $150 billion more expensive than lawmakers acknowledge.

Congress should be doing everything it can to aid the Federal Reserve's effort to get a handle on inflation -- not make this daunting task harder with yet another round of deficit spending.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat, had been openly critical of earlier versions of Build Back Better. Let's hope she has the courage to stand up to her party against this last hurrah.

Let's let one figure sum up the story. By May of this year, inflation since January 2021 cost Arizona households an average of $8,800. Sinema, don't let your colleagues make matters worse.

KAREN ZANZUCCHI

Flagstaff