Letter to the Editor: Build Back Better needs Sinema support

In response to your article this morning on the Build Back Better plan, I strongly urge Sen. Sinema to push for a bill that makes strong investments in affordable housing.

Arizona is one of the most expensive places to live in the United States. According to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition (https://reports.nlihc.org/oor/arizona), a person must earn $20.42 per hour to afford a one-bedroom apartment in Flagstaff. That’s more than $8/hr higher that our state’s minimum wage. As a fellow Flagstaff renter, $15 an hour is not enough to live and escape poverty.

The House’s Build Back Better proposal invests $90 billion to help Americans better afford rent, most of it going to the Housing Choice Voucher program. With only 1 in 4 eligible renters currently able to get a voucher, this is a significant step forward. These investments will stably house families, reduce homelessness and start to correct decades of racial discrimination in housing.

And by making corporations and the wealthy pay their fair share in taxes, we can make these investments and more without adding one dime to the national debt.