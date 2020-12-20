Letter to the Editor: Buffalo Park like a Christmas gift that keeps giving

I still love Buffalo Park, even now in the colder weather. I'm up there almost every day. The air and view are crystal clear. It's like getting a new pair of glasses. It's still pretty breezy at times, so I have a hooded jacket. But now I think of my hour or so there as a Christmas gift.

I'm still greeting everyone I meet on the trail, even the dogs. And in return, almost without exception, I get a big smile -- from strangers. And that makes me feel a part of the human race. Makes me feel fantastic. That not only makes my day; it makes a gift, a Christmas gift: "Peace on Earth and good will to men."

I was going to the park about once a year before the virus. Now I'm there almost daily. When I leave the park, I have more energy than when I got there. I guess it's true that energy begets energy. I hike anywhere between a half mile and a whole mile. And there is always a breeze, oftentimes a stiff breeze. My system gets oxygenated. If I stayed in my apartment, I would languish and grow weaker.

Thank you for Buffalo Park.

BOB BOWSER

Flagstaff

