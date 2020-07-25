Letter to the Editor: Bryan Bates will help build a better District 4
Letter to the Editor: Bryan Bates will help build a better District 4

I‘ve known Bryan Bates for 43 years and endorse him for County Supervisor, District 4. He is hardworking, dedicated to First Nations people, and cares deeply for the land and serving our community.

When Bryan and I taught at Rough Rock Schools on the Navajo Nation, Bryan upheld the school vision: to teach Navajo tradition, knowledge and pride along with the Anglo prescribed curriculum. His teaching highlighted the local natural history within the framework of Navajo culture, especially their astronomy. For this, he received the “Tough Yucca” award. He was sensitive to student and community needs which he creatively met, and will also do as county supervisor.

When my husband and I bought land and moved to Doney Park, Bryan joined us. He permitted and installed the utilities (infrastructure first). Our two-story solar hogan was the first in Coconino County, but his two-story solar hogan (which he designed and built) received the first Sustainable Building Award by Coconino County. He plans his work and works his plan through measured and fiscally sound steps. He will do the same as county supervisor.

I’m endorsing Bryan Bates because of his organizational and detailed planning skills, his ability to thoughtfully manage a budget, his experience with the variety of people he will be serving, and his dedication to our community. Check out www.BryanBates4coconino.com and support his campaign.

GEORGIA TAYLOR

Pine Forest School teacher

Flagstaff

 

