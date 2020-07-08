Letter to the Editor: Bryan Bates understands, connects with District 4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have been proud to call Bryan Bates my friend and colleague for more than 20 years, and it is a pleasure to endorse him for the Coconino County District 4 Supervisor position.

First, Bryan embodies the independent, self-sufficient values of his District 4 neighbors. He is an outdoorsman who designed and built the first awarded sustainable home in Coconino County, where he and his wife Barbara raised their daughter, grow their own vegetables and participate in community events. In addition, he has been a naturalist for National Geographic, Smithsonian Journeys, Grand Canyon Conservancy and Grand Canyon Youth.

Second, Bryan is impeccably honest and unfailingly reliable. During the many years we were both faculty at Coconino Community College, I only heard good things about him from students, fellow faculty members, administrators and the community. Whether working with the science department, encouraging a student, serving on diverse committees, or helping to coordinate the annual Flagstaff Festival of Science, everyone knew they could count on Bryan.