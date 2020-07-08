Letter to the Editor: Bryan Bates understands, connects with District 4

I have been proud to call Bryan Bates my friend and colleague for more than 20 years, and it is a pleasure to endorse him for the Coconino County District 4 Supervisor position.
First, Bryan embodies the independent, self-sufficient values of his District 4 neighbors. He is an outdoorsman who designed and built the first awarded sustainable home in Coconino County, where he and his wife Barbara raised their daughter, grow their own vegetables and participate in community events. In addition, he has been a naturalist for National Geographic, Smithsonian Journeys, Grand Canyon Conservancy and Grand Canyon Youth.
Second, Bryan is impeccably honest and unfailingly reliable. During the many years we were both faculty at Coconino Community College, I only heard good things about him from students, fellow faculty members, administrators and the community. Whether working with the science department, encouraging a student, serving on diverse committees, or helping to coordinate the annual Flagstaff Festival of Science, everyone knew they could count on Bryan.
Third, and most important in this election, Bryan is both practical and a scientist -- two essential traits we need represented on our Board of Supervisors as we navigate the health, financial and social ramifications of COVID19. He has the education, experience and contacts necessary to maneuver the maze of issues necessary to coordinate with multiple levels of government, business and societal groups to move us through these challenging days to successful resolutions.
RUTH FOSTER
Retired English Faculty, Coconino Community College
Flagstaff
