Letter to the Editor: Bring going back to school down to local level

In this first year of coronavirus, I believe Flagstaff’s highest priority should be to safely return students to the classroom. It’s vital for the academic and social development of students and as an enabler for parents to resume work. If we can’t achieve this by August, planning should be underway to make it happen by semester 2.

Despite this urgent need, my limited contact with school personnel leaves the impression that administrators are floundering, seemingly uncertain about their goal and unwilling to take decisive action. The Friday, July 3, Daily Sun article, “FUSD board approves return,” reinforces this impression, describing a plan forcing parents to choose among three options and failing to define a path or timeline for full resumption of schools.

It seems to me that what’s required is a program of: (1) 100% testing of all students, parents and staff, repeated on a schedule defined by experts (testing everyone is key; why is no one discussing this?!); (2) A well-defined set of behavioral guidelines for school and home; (3) Appropriate physical and schedule changes to reduce the likelihood of transmission. What shouldn’t be part of the plan is an assumption that a solution will appear from federal or state governments or science labs. We must proceed assuming this is a local challenge.