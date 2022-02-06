Letter to the Editor: Bridging the gap when it comes to Lone Tree and Butler

I was surprised to read the Coconino Voices Column by David Hayward in the Daily Sun on 1/27. In that column, he implies that those who expressed concern about the size of the proposed intersection at Butler and Lone Tree were opposed to the building of the Lone Tree Bridge. I watched the virtual meeting of the city council on 1/25 where this was discussed and not one person who spoke at that meeting opposed the construction of the Lone Tree Bridge.

Flagstaff voters approved the bridge in a bond election in 2018. The voters did not approve design plans for the intersection of Butler and Lone Tree. The process going on right now at city council is how we citizens can express our concerns. Many of the speakers were in support of a smaller intersection that would be safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Others want the Flagstaff Carbon Neutrality Plan’s goals to be considered in our transportation plans. Thirty percent of our carbon emissions in Flagstaff are produced from automobiles. The Plan calls for the reduction in the number of cars on the road and prioritizing bus transit, walking and biking. The larger the intersection the more likely it is that “induced demand” will put more cars on the road.

Mr. Hayward is concerned about delays to the Lone Tree bridge construction. He should be equally concerned about the delays we tolerate in our community for finally doing something about reducing our carbon emissions in our transportation planning.

MARILYN WEISSMAN

Flagstaff

