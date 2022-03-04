Letter to the Editor: Brannen Homes resident shows support for affordable housing

Since 2006, I have lived in Brannen Homes, literally across the street from five blocks of city-owned and city-managed affordable housing units -- 137 units, each at least 50 years old. Yes, my neighborhood has run-down housing, loud parties, cars parked on the sidewalks, debris piles, discarded large appliances and dog poop. But 100% of these problems occur on properties rented by absentee landlords.

None of these problems come from the city’s affordable and well-maintained bungalows and duplexes. Take a slow drive (better yet a walk or bike ride) on any of my neighborhood streets marking the boundary between public housing and private housing (Paseo del Rio, Calle Contenta, Paseo del Flag). The side of the street with the city’s affordable housing is trim and tidy. The apartments and homes on other side are on average worse, and one glance will tell you which are owner-occupied and which are rentals by absentee landlords.

A few (not many) of the city’s homes are occupied by people with mental illness and other problems, but they are good people and they are not problem neighbors. Affordable housing helps them heal. In addition, data from Portland show that subsidizing their housing costs taxpayers about half as much as we would pay for the emergency room visits, nights in jail, and hospital stays for the same persons if they were not provided dignified housing.

In the November election, let’s vote for bonds to upgrade and expand our city-owned affordable housing stock. It’s good for all of us.

PAUL BEIER

Flagstaff

