Are we tired of blaming each other yet?

No, I suppose not. It would naturally seem most citizens need to focus blame on someone or even something for all the world’s troubles, big and small. Could some of us take more responsibility for ourselves? Sure, but the focus of my letter goes elsewhere: Large “news” media organizations. Not so much the smaller local publications.

Strip away all the opinions, analysis and conjecture, and that leaves about 10% of the remaining information that is actually relevant journalism. All that bias, all that utterly unnecessary cacophonous noise bombarding us all every day. I suggest that many of us are more impressionable and negatively affected than we think. People, probably well-meaning, but not always, telling us how to think. Over the years, we have purposely been conditioned not to think for ourselves; we’re “encouraged” to widen the ideological divide constantly, serving who? Not the average American.

It’s no different than marketing any product or service; keep hammering away at people, and many buy into whatever, now thinking that was all their idea. Pretty “Orwellian,” I say. News, is not news.

I learned long ago as an activist that groups willing to collaborate and make concessions typically get more of what they wanted than holding tight and inflexibly to their ideals. That creates the checks and balances the two-party system was designed for.

If we truly want to improve this world and our lives, then stop automatically blaming each other. We’re all Americans, and I suggest we start acting like it.

Read the “news” a bit more critically. Nothing has gotten any better for a long long time plodding along as we have been. And please, for the sake of future generations, stop making everything political. That should not be who we are as a nation.

DIRK BRIGAND

Flagstaff