Letter to the Editor: Book reading recommended before writing climate change stories

Today’s discussion on the issues of climate change is fraught with much misinformation and inappropriate conclusions. Long-term climate is more often confused with short-term variable weather. Much in the media today on the climate issue is a preponderance of biased reporting conflating weather with long-term climate changes, which I believe is a combination of science ignorance and the need to sell news that frightens rather than helps people to understand science.

What we find in the climate data is that there is more CO2 is in the atmosphere with little current effects on the earth’s surface temperatures including climate and weather periods. Most notably the media, in error, more often fails to report in their stories or opinions on natural causes of climate variability.

The most recent book on climate change is from professor Steven Koonin, one of President Obama’s chief scientists. Kooin’s book “Unsettled” is a basic primer on climate change and weather. This book should be read by all interested in the climate change issue and should be reviewed and understood by the Daily Sun staff and their readers. Be careful of biased reporting and misuse of climate and weather data that is more often “cherry picked” to prove a preconceived biased point of view.

HARDY STROZIER

Flagstaff

