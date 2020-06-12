Letter to the Editor: Board, Cheng still have explaining to do in terms of cuts

Additionally, I am confused at Larry Edward Penley's (co-chair of the Arizona Board of Regents) "Coconino Voices" opinion published on May 29, in which he states "...reductions in payroll should be broad-based and progressively applied. Those that make more should be asked to do more." I am confused because NAU President Cheng is taking a 10% paycut from her base salary of $475,000 (never mind the $180,000 December 2017 bonus, never mind the housing allowance, never mind the first-class Russia trip extravaganza), and I don't understand how this is considered as "progressively applied" -- especially in light of axing faculty and stripping them of health insurance in the middle of a pandemic, or how this is possibly construed as "to do more."