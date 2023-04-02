Today's paper (3/26/2023) contained a letter to the editor about the poor condition of I-17. I agree with that assessment. However, the letter seems to blame current governor, Katie Hobbs. She has only been in office some three months. Republican governors have held office since 2009. And the state Legislature has been controlled by Republicans longer than I can remember. The Legislature has never, that I can remember, entertained a significant increase in funding for ADOT in regard to increased maintenance and/or construction. Until that happens, our highways will be in a sub-par condition.