Letter to the Editor: Blackman might be proud of his work, but LD6 resident isn't

We here in Flagstaff believe in a fair and effective democracy where we have the freedom to vote for our local, state and national leaders to represent us. And we want our diverse voices heard by these elected officials. Even if we don’t agree on all issues, our vote, our voices, need to be heard and considered in making decisions for our families and our communities.

Our elected LD6 representative, Walt Blackman, is increasingly disconnected from us, distracted from the needs of our district and expressing dangerous views. He spoke at a recent rally that was held to support those who attacked our Capitol in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6. During his speech, he recognized the Proud Boys, a hate group, saying, "I believe those are the Proud Boys right there. Let me tell you something about the Proud Boys. The Proud Boys came to one of my events and that was one of the proudest moments of my life."

Walt Blackman has been absent in Flagstaff, where I and a large number of his constituents live, and is out of touch with the concerns of this community. He has failed us in LD6. And there is ample evidence that he will fail us in Congress too. As an announced candidate for CD 1, Blackman will continue to be disconnected, distracted and even destructive in Congress. We deserve fair representation from someone who will truly represent citizens’ interests and concerns.