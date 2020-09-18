Letter to the Editor: Blackman, Barton wrong direction for education in Arizona

I nearly spit out my coffee laughing at the letter in support of Walt Blackman and Brenda Barton in Sunday’s paper. “For those who care about improving education and supporting teacher pay…” vote for these incumbents? (OK, Barton took two years off because of term limits.)

While they have been serving, Arizona remains at the bottom of the heap of states in teacher pay and classroom funding. Our school buildings are crumbling and teachers leave the profession constantly -- or move to other states where conditions are better. In 2018, Blackman showed up at an event in the Verde Valley and took the #RedforEd pledge, but called later to withdraw his name -- probably after getting his marching orders on that from the Republican radical leadership with which he and Barton are in lockstep.