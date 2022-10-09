Letter to the Editor: Bison in Grand Canyon National Park seen as overall bad idea

The bison in the park are an atrocity to the natural ecosystem of Grand Canyon National Park. The attempts of the National Park Service to cull the bison herd to limit it to 200 bison in the park will not be an effective strategy, seeing as they are adapting to become "Forest Ninja Bison." The ability of the bison to adapt to management as mentioned in Sean Golightly's article is another obstacle to limiting the herd. The bison are not native to the park, and with no natural predators their herds multiply past the ability of the parks to effectively control the populations. Not to mention these bison have devastating affects on natural springs, grasslands and freshwater sources. Bison consistently cause eutrophication in springs and destroy them for further wildlife use. They have been known to destroy freshwater supply that has pooled in grasslands because of their big herd sizes. The bison, in my opinion, should not be allowed to live in the vicinity of the Grand Canyon National Park, and their population should be reduced to a population number of zero. This will help to improve the ecosystem within the park and will reduce the harsh effects of this nonnative species.