Letter to the Editor: Bill seen as detriment to children, not safety net

I urge Sen. Sinema and Sen. Kelly to vote no to any bill that includes the provisions held within the Kids Online Safety Act.

The last thing we need in this country is more surveillance, let alone such that could get children in abusive households hurt or killed for any and all attempts they might make to find comfort or seek help. This is a massively out-of-touch overreach that will not stop kids from accessing or being exposed to explicit materials, but will instead ensure that kids have even less privacy, autonomy, community and safety than ever before.

Sen. Sinema in particular should be ashamed for letting this pass its initial committee. This will disproportionately affect poor kids and kids of color who might not have offline resources with whom to seek help, not to mention multiple other demographics (including adults and children alike) that I hesitate to mention for fear of your past hateful policy decisions.

My elected officials must do better. I urge a no vote on this bill and protect this country's children.

GEORGIE ANN REBLIN

Flagstaff

