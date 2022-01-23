Letter to the Editor: Bill allowing guns on college campus raises concerns

Arizona is going into the third year of a pandemic which has devastated small business, overwhelmed the healthcare system and its workers, and still has schools trying to figure out ways to stay open safely for teachers and students. Instead of using legislative energy and resources to deal with thee ongoing issues Sen. Wendy Rogers, LD6, has introduced SB1123, a bill which would allow concealed guns to be carried on college and university campuses by those with a permit.

This bill would take away the right of the State Board of Regents to ban guns on campus -- which they have rightly done. Studies show that campuses where guns are not allowed have a lower rate of suicide and are safer overall for students. 93% of violent crimes against college students occurs off campus. Polls overwhelmingly show that students, faculty, college and university presidents and campus police departments do not want guns on campus.

In 2011 a similar bill, SB1467, was wisely vetoed by then Gov. Jan Brewer, who had an A+ rating from the NRA. This is not a Second Amendment issue; no one is trying to take away anyone's gun. What the Board of Regents is doing by not allowing guns on campuses is providing a safe environment for faculty and students where illegal activity and behavior is handled by the campus police and not vigilantism.

The introduction of this bill begs the question, what is Sen. Rogers trying to accomplish? 2021 saw the largest increase in gun violence in the history of the United States, so why does Sen. Rogers want to put guns in an environment where students are under stress, adjusting to being away from home, and possibly using alcohol and drugs? There is no reason to have a gun on a college or university campus.

KATHY FRASER

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0