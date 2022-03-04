Letter to the Editor: 'Big Red Wave' is coming soon?

My original opinion letter was in response to Dr. J's commentary and reference to Biden's "many accomplishments" during 15 months as president. I strongly questioned his thinking. Mr. B's rebuttal (2/27) was a rant on how he and other liberals look at their side of things. Touche! Thanks, Bob.

The First Amendment allows both of us the freedom to express ourselves. However, he did not answer the burning question about Biden's accomplishments. Let's try again: Please, somebody give me one or two examples of successful accomplishments by this dysfunctional administration! Let's go: just one or two examples. OK, just one good accomplishment. Crickets...time's up! Thanks anyway.