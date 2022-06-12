 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the Editor: Biden's efforts -- or lack of -- lead to finger pointing

  • 0
Letters

OK, OK, Joe, we give up. You have single-handedly doubled gas and food prices, ruined our economy and screwed up the supply chain of critical needs like baby formula. On day one, you -- and you alone -- flipped the country’s energy switch to off! Don’t admit to average Americans that you “forgot” or can’t now flip it back on!

Quit pointing fingers at everybody else. The other three, on each hand, point back at YOU.

DOUG MILLER

Flagstaff

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)