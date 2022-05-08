Letter to the Editor: Bickering, shaming spoiling good government for this Republican

I read the comments from Ms. Weismann regarding her challenge to the signatures of mayoral candidate Daniel Williamson on the basis of his being a Republican. She goes on to say that "anyone registered as a Republican is supportive of the Jan. 6th insurrection, anti-gay, anti-choice, and anti-voting rights." I think Ms. Weismann must spend too much time listening to Rachel Maddow, just like some Republicans spend too much time listening to Tucker Carlson.

For all the talk of wanting our community to be "inclusive," Ms. Weismann has just indicated that if you don't agree with her you're simply not welcome in Flagstaff. Well, Ms. Weismann, I am a registered Republican, and I don't believe in any of those things you labeled every registered Republican is guilty of believing in. I was born here, and I'm not leaving. I hope it's OK with you that I simply don't agree with you on just about everything you stand for. By the way, there are gay Republicans in case you didn't know that.

This is why our elected leaders are incapable of good governance. They are all too busy worrying about upsetting the fringe members of their party they simply cannot make decisions that would resort to using that horrible word "compromise." We used to be a great country, but the Marilyn Weismann's (and her ultra-right wing Republican counterparts) have hijacked what used to make us great. I wish Mr. Williamson the best of luck.

RICK LOPEZ

Flagstaff

