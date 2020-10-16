Letter to the Editor: Beware of outside influences, vote French

I am writing in support of Wendy Rogers for Arizona State Senate. I have known her for a few years now and she is a good person who has served her country honorably in the United States Air Force and wants to continue that service to her community.

She is a true conservative with common sense who will serve us all well in the state Legislature. She is a hard worker that is driven to succeed. She supports both the Second Amendment and law enforcement.

Her opponent is being supported by Everytown for Gun Safety fund, New York, NY. That’s Bloomburg in hiding. Don’t let billionaires from New York and California sway your vote. They can’t buy mine, I have voted for Wendy and all who are not supported by this group. Keep Arizona, Arizona.

REX STERMER

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0